The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

