The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 30.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 971,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,033,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.