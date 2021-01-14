The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

KO opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

