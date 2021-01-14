The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 69.0% in December

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000.

NYSE SZC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 14,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

