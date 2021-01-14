The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $256.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.51. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

