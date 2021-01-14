The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 38,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,932. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.