The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) a €12.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

Enel SpA has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

