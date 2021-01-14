The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Olympus has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
Olympus Company Profile
