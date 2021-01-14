The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Olympus has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

