The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €189.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €172.47 ($202.90).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €144.80 ($170.35) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €148.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.