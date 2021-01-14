The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $4,049,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Home Depot by 263.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 307,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 223,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

