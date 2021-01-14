The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $52,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

