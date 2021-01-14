The Macerich Company to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Macerich in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 8,882.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.