The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock rallied following the confirmation of buyout offer from Staples. If accepted this would consolidate Staples and ODP’s position in the industry. Meanwhile, the company informed that it is reviewing the proposal. ODP leverages its direct supply chain, robust e-commerce platform and retail facilities to effectively serve customers. The company’s Business Acceleration Program has helped it in improving cost structure and operational efficiencies. We also note that the company is in its early stage of “Maximize B2B” restructuring plan. In spite of these tailwinds, we prefer to remain on sidelines given concerns related to soft sales in contract channel in the Business Solutions Division (BSD) and lower sales in CompuCom Division.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The ODP has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The ODP by 166.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The ODP by 250.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The ODP by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The ODP by 64.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 642,490 shares in the last quarter.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

