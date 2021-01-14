The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Up 5.7%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.70. 147,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 58,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company has a market cap of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.