The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Up 5.7%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.70. 147,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 58,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a market cap of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

