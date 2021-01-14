The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Shares Up 6.8%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $15.81. 1,251,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,779,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECK. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of The Peck in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In other The Peck news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

