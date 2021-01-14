The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

