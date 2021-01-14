The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,106. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $340.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.