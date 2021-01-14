The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $65.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

