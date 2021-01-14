The Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry over the past year (-9% versus -10.1%). Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, Southern Company has gradually increased its customer base. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, the power supplier is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. However, its elevated leverage, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs. While the electric utility holding company’s debt-to-capitalization of 60.4% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

SO stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

