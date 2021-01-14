The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a hold rating to a top pick rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.94.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$74.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.55. The firm has a market cap of C$135.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$76.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

