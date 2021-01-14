The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.