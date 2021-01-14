The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at UBS Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

