The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

