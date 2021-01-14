Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,034,000 after buying an additional 85,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $501.71 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.80 and a 200-day moving average of $442.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

