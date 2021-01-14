Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.15 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $144.65 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

