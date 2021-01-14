Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF remained flat at $$2.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

