Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 769.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

TOL opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

