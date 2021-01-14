Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Down 1.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.06 and last traded at $48.32. 1,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Separately, Pareto Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

