Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 10.2%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.41. 20,515,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 12,735,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

