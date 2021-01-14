Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.18% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $163,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $24.19. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $78.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

