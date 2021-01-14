Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 315.9% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

TTP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 13,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.