Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 481.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

