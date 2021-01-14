TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPIC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,635. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 59.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

