Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.