Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 6,288 call options.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

