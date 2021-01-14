Traders Buy High Volume of EOG Resources Call Options (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 48,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,277% compared to the typical volume of 3,525 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.31, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

