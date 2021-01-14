Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gran Tierra Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,870% compared to the average volume of 157 call options.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,222,028 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,185.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,693,936 shares of company stock worth $3,595,032 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

