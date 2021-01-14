Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 621.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.