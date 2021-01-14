Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $662,867 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

