Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $26.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $56.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.72 million to $57.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $77.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 42.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.