Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Insider Tim Eckes Sells 14,560 Shares

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 14,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £11,648 ($15,218.19).

LON:TRD opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 million and a PE ratio of -37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Triad Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

About Triad Group plc (TRD.L)

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

