Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) Insider Tim Eckes Sells 14,560 Shares

Triad Group plc (TRD.L) (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 14,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £11,648 ($15,218.19).
LON:TRD opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 million and a PE ratio of -37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Triad Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.21).
About Triad Group plc (TRD.L)
