Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trimble is driven by strength in utilities and agriculture businesses. These businesses aided growth in the Resources and Utilities segment. Also, strong momentum across Geospatial segment remains a major positive. Further, the company benefits from positive contributions from strategic acquisitions of Viewpoint, e-Builder and SketchUp. Additionally, the company’s cost control strategies are expected to drive profitability in the near term. Further, the company’s acquisition strategy remains the key catalyst and is likely to continue driving its business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs in the past year. However, weakness in the overall demand environment on account of the coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

