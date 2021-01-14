Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGI. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $13.00 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $677.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 663.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.