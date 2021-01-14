True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 121796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$536.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

