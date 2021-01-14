TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.86

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $19.86. TrueBlue shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 109,040 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market cap of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $15,634,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

