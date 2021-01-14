TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.86

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $19.86. TrueBlue shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 109,040 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.
The firm has a market cap of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.
In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $15,634,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.