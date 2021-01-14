Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) a C$40.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$40.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.95.

CNQ traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.03. 2,600,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.01 billion and a PE ratio of -66.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total value of C$655,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,290,215.31. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and have sold 239,350 shares worth $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

