Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.83

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $34.99. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 10,731,064 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £484.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.