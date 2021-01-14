Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) to C$16.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58.
About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
