Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) to C$16.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$352.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

