Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $475.00. The stock traded as high as $375.50 and last traded at $374.77, with a volume of 56119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.01.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,584 shares of company stock worth $59,276,576. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,935,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.