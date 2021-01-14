TwoKeyEconomy Tops 1-Day Volume of $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

